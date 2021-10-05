Truckee weather: Strong chance of rain this week

A strong chance of rain will come to Truckee this week, the National Weather Service said.

There will be widespread haze today. Highs will reach 67. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Lows will drop to 38 tonight.

There’s a 30% chance of rain after 11 a.m. Wednesday, and a 20% chance that night. Highs will reach 57, and lows will dip to 35. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph that evening.

Rain chances grow to 60% on Thursday, and 50% that night. Highs will reach 53, with lows settling at 31 that night.

Friday’s rain chances will be 50%. Highs will top out at 49, and lows will land at 27. Snow levels will drop to 6,900 feet from 7,700 feet after midnight.





The weekend will be sunny. Saturday’s highs will reach 56, and Sunday’s will hit 63. Monday’s highs will make it to 52.