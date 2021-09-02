Truckee weather: Strong winds are gone, smoke remains

The stronger winds have left the area, though the smoke and haze remain, the National Weather Service said.

Today’s high will hit 74, with lows dropping to 39. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph today and tonight.

Friday’s high will reach 78, with lows dipping to 43. Winds will be 5 mph day and night.

Saturday’s high will climb to 81, and Sunday’s will reach 83. Lows will land in the mid- to upper 40s both nights.

Expect highs of 84 on Labor Day, 81 on Tuesday, and 79 on Wednesday.