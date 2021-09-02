Truckee weather: Strong winds are gone, smoke remains
The stronger winds have left the area, though the smoke and haze remain, the National Weather Service said.
Today’s high will hit 74, with lows dropping to 39. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph today and tonight.
Friday’s high will reach 78, with lows dipping to 43. Winds will be 5 mph day and night.
Saturday’s high will climb to 81, and Sunday’s will reach 83. Lows will land in the mid- to upper 40s both nights.
Expect highs of 84 on Labor Day, 81 on Tuesday, and 79 on Wednesday.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Truckee weather: Strong winds are gone, smoke remains
The stronger winds have left the area, though the smoke and haze remain, the National Weather Service said.