Truckee weather: Sun and wind for a few days

Winds will gust through Truckee for a couple of days before giving way to highs in the 60s, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be sunny with highs around 52 today. Winds will reach between 5 and 15 mph this morning. Lows will drop to 19 tonight, when winds will hover around 10 mph and gusts could reach 20 mph.

Tuesday’s highs will climb to 49. Winds will be between 10 and 15 mph, with gusts hitting 25 mph. Tonight’s lows will drop to 23, and winds will be between 5 and 15 mph.

Look for highs of 60 on Wednesday. Winds will reach 5 mph. Lows will bottom out around 31 that night.

Thursday will be sunny with highs around 61, and lows landing at 33 that night.

Expect mostly sunny skies Friday, with highs climbing to 63. Lows will drop to 35 at night.

Highs will begin their descent on Saturday, when they’ll reach 58. On Sunday, highs will climb to 50. There’s a chance of rain and snow showers that day, with snow at 6,200 feet.