Truckee weather: Sunny, cool weekend in forecast

Temperatures will hover in the low 60s over the weekend before plunging back into the 50s next week, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 59. Winds will reach 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Lows will drop to 28 tonight, when winds will stay between 5 to 10 mph, and gusts will reach 20 mph.

Saturday and Sunday will be sunny with highs of 62 and 61, respectively. Lows will hover around 30 both nights.

Monday’s highs will top out at 61, with lows settling at 30 that night.

Tuesday’s highs will reach only 53, with lows bottoming out around 27.

Highs will hit 53 on Wednesday, and 56 on Thursday.