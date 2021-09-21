Truckee weather: Sunny to mostly sunny skies ahead

Haze is expected tonight in Truckee, though the rest of the week should be sunny or mostly sunny, the National Weather Service said.

Today’s high will hit 77. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph this morning and evening, with 20 mph gusts possible. Lows will dip to 42.

Wednesday’s high will reach 75, with lows dropping to 39. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph that morning and evening.

Thursday’s high will climb to 74, and Friday’s will top out at 79. Lows will land in the low to mid-40s both nights.

Expect Saturday’s highs will make it to 78, and Sunday’s to reach 75. Lows will settle in the lower 40s over the weekend.





Monday’s high will reach 72.