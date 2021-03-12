Truckee weather: Sunny weather ahead, snow chances return Sunday night

Truckee’s weekend will see mostly sunny skies, though some snow could fall Sunday night and Monday, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 40. Winds will be around 10 mph, with gusts hitting 20 mph. Lows will dip to 15 tonight.

Saturday will be sunny with highs around 48. Lows will drop to 22 that night.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs around 47. There will be a 30% chance of rain after 4 p.m.

There’s a chance of rain and snow before 10 p.m. Sunday, then just rain chances. Under an inch of snow could fall. Lows will bottom out around 20.

There’s a 40% chance of snow Monday, mostly before 4 p.m. Under an inch of new snow could fall. Highs will reach 35, with lows dipping to 15 that night.

Look for sunny and mostly sunny skies Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs hitting 43 and 47, respectively. A slight chance of rain and snow returns Thursday.