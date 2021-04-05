Truckee weather: Sunny week ahead
Truckee can expect sunny skies with highs in the 50s through this week, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny with highs around 53. Winds will be between 10 to 15 mph this morning, with gusts hitting 30 mph. Tonight’s lows will land at 26.
Tuesday and Wednesday will both by sunny, with highs reaching 59 and 58, respectively. Lows will drop to the high 20s both nights.
Thursday and Friday’s highs will remain in the high 50s, and lows will continue to settle in the high 20s for both of those nights.
Highs won’t breach the 60s until Saturday, when temperatures will hit 61. Highs will climb to 60 on Sunday.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Truckee weather: Sunny week ahead
Truckee can expect sunny skies with highs in the 50s through this week, the National Weather Service said.