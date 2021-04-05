Truckee weather: Sunny week ahead

Truckee can expect sunny skies with highs in the 50s through this week, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 53. Winds will be between 10 to 15 mph this morning, with gusts hitting 30 mph. Tonight’s lows will land at 26.

Tuesday and Wednesday will both by sunny, with highs reaching 59 and 58, respectively. Lows will drop to the high 20s both nights.

Thursday and Friday’s highs will remain in the high 50s, and lows will continue to settle in the high 20s for both of those nights.

Highs won’t breach the 60s until Saturday, when temperatures will hit 61. Highs will climb to 60 on Sunday.