Truckee weather: Sunny week ahead

Truckee will see a sunny week leading up to Thanksgiving Day, according to the National Weather Service.

Today is expected to be sunny with a high near 56. Light wind of 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest can be expected in the afternoon.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 27. The wind drops to about 5 mph this evening.

Tuesday will also be sunny with a high near 47. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 17. Southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph can be expected during the day before becoming to northwest wind around 5 mph Tuesday night.

Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 45 and a low near 24. East wind around 5 mph can be expected that day.

Thanksgiving Day should be sunny with a high around 54 and low around 29. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy.