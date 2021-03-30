Truckee weather: Sunny week ahead

Truckee has a week of sunny, clear weather before rain and snow chances return in time for next week, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 49. Winds will be between 5 and 15 mph, with gusts hitting 25 mph. Tonight’s lows will drop to 23, with winds around 5 to 10 mph.

More sun is expected Wednesday, when highs will climb to 59. Lows will dip to 31 that night.

Thursday will see highs of 62. Winds will reach 10 to 15 mph that afternoon. Lows will land at 32 that night, with 5 to 10 mph winds and gusts reaching 20 mph.

It’ll be mostly sunny Friday, with highs around 62 and lows dropping to 36 that night.

Saturday will be sunny with highs around 59 and lows bottoming out around 33.

A slight chance of showers enters the forecast Sunday. The snow level will start at 6,300 feet, rising to 7,200 feet that afternoon. Highs will reach 54.

The chance of rain and snow showers continues into Sunday night, when lows will sink to 28.

Look for more rain and snow shower chances on Monday, when highs will hit 50.