Truckee weather: Sunny week with calm winds ahead
The National Weather Service is forecasting a sunny and clear work week following the holiday weekend.
Today will see a high near 62 and a calm wind. Tonight will have a low around 30. West wind around 5 mph becomes calm in the evening.
Tuesday’s high will be near 59. More calm wind is expected. Tuesday’s low will be around 29 with more calm wind that night.
Another sunny day is expected Wednesday with calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. The high will be 59 and the low will be 31.
Thursday’s high is 61 and low is 30.
Friday’s high is 58 and low is 29.
