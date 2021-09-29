Truckee weather: Sunny weekend ahead with highs in the 70s
Highs will rise into the lower 70s for the weekend, the National Weather Service said.
The next several days will be sunny, except for Tuesday, which is forecast to be mostly sunny.
Today’s high will reach 62. Lows will drop to 31 tonight.
Thursday’s high will climb to 67, and Friday’s will hit 71. Lows will land in the mid-30s both nights.
Expect highs of 72 on Saturday, and 73 on Sunday. Lows will be in the upper 30s both nights.
Monday’s high will top out at 73, and Tuesday’s will reach 71.
