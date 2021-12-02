Truckee weather: Sunny weekend ahead
The weekend is expected to be sunny with highs in the mid-50s, the National Weather Service said.
Today’s high will hit 59. Lows will drop to 28 tonight.
Friday and Saturday’s high will reach 57, and Sunday’s will make it to 55. Lows will settle in the mid- to upper 20s all three nights.
There’s a chance of showers after 4 p.m. Monday. Highs will climb to 54, with lows dropping to 27 that night. Any rain will likely taper off after midnight.
Tuesday’s high will top out at 47, and Wednesday’s will hit 52.
