Truckee weather: Temps to drop by next week

Highs will drop from the 60s to the 40s over the next several days in Truckee, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 59. Winds will be around 5 mph. Lows will drop to 30 tonight.

Thursday will bring sunny skies and highs around 62. Winds will be between 5 and 10 mph, with gusts reaching 20 mph. Lows will dip to 32 that night, with winds hitting between 5 to 10 mph.

Look for highs of 61 on Friday. Winds will be between 5 and 10 mph, with gusts reaching 20 mph. Lows will dip to 35 that night, with wind gusts again hitting 20 mph.

Saturday will be sunny with highs around 61. Lows will drop to 36.

More sun is expected Sunday, when highs will hit 57. Rain chances enter the forecast that night. Snow levels will start at 7,600 feet, dropping to 6,800 feet after midnight. Lows will dip to 30.

Rain and snow shower chances linger Monday and Tuesday. Monday’s highs will climb to 49, and Tuesday’s will reach 45.