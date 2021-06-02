Truckee weather: Temps to drop over next several days

Highs are expected to drop almost 20 degrees over the next several days, the National Weather Service said.

Today’s highs will hit 86, with lows dipping to 53 tonight. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph today, with gusts reaching 20 mph.

Sunny skies are forecast through this week and into next.

Thursday’s highs will climb to 85. Lows will drop to 51 that night.

Friday and Saturday’s highs will reach 82, and Sunday’s will top out at 78. Lows will settle in the 40s all three nights.





Monday’s highs will reach 69, and Tuesday’s will make it to 67.