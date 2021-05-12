Truckee weather: Temps to slowly drop

Temperatures will slowly drop over the next several days, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 73. Winds will reach 5 to 10 mph, with gusts hitting 20 mph. Lows will drop to 40 tonight.

Look for more sun Thursday, when highs will climb to 74. Winds will reach 5 to 10 mph during the day, with gusts hitting 20 mph that night. Lows will dip to 40.

Highs will top out at 72 on Friday, with lows settling at 38 that night.

There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. Snow levels will start at 8,700 feet, rising to 9,400 feet that afternoon. Highs will hit 67, and lows will drop to 40 that night.

Expect highs of 70 on Sunday and Monday, with temperatures reaching only 63 on Tuesday.