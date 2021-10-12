Truckee weather: Temps to slowly rise this week

Temperatures will slowly rise into the 60s over the next few days after the cool and windy start to this week, the National Weather Service said.

Today’s highs will reach 44. Winds will be around 10 mph. Lows will drop to 22 tonight.

Highs on Wednesday will climb to 50. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph. Lows will dip to 21.

Thursday’s highs will reach 52, and Friday’s will make it to 62. Lows will settle in the 20s both nights.

Expect highs of 66 on Saturday, and 63 on Sunday. Monday’s highs will reach 64.