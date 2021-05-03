Truckee weather: Temps will take dive midweek

Temperatures will take a dive midweek, though skies will remain sunny, the National Weather Service said.

Today’s highs will reach 64. Lows will drop to 36 tonight.

Expect highs of 69 on Tuesday, with lows dipping to 37 that night.

Wednesday’s highs will top out at 73, though Thursday’s will reach only 63, and Friday’s will climb to just 55.

Saturday’s highs will hit 61, and Saturday’s will be around 58.