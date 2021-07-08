Truckee weather: Warm days ahead

Warm days are ahead for Truckee, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 86. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph this morning and evening. Lows will drop to 54.

Skies will remain sunny into next week.

Friday’s highs will reach 89. Lows will dip to 57.

Expect highs of 91 on Saturday, and 92 on Sunday. Lows will settle in the upper 50s both nights.

Monday’s high will hit 90, Tuesday’s will top out at 89, and Wednesday’s will get to 86.