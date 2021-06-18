Truckee weather: Warm weekend, then cooler

The weekend will bring highs in the upper 80s, with temperatures starting to drop come the new work week, the National Weather Service said.

Today’s highs will hit 88. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph this morning, with 20 mph gusts. Lows will drop to 55 tonight.

Saturday’s highs will reach 87, and Sunday’s will climb to 88. Lows will dip to the low 50s both nights.

Monday’s highs will top out at 84, Tuesday’s will hit 75, and Wednesday’s will make it to 74. Highs on Thursday will reach 77.