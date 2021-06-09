Truckee weather: Warmer temps for the weekend
Another Lake Wind Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. today.
Today will be mostly sunny, with highs around 55. Winds will start at 5 to 10 mph, growing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts could reach 30 mph. Tonight’s lows will dip to 24. Winds will drop to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Expect sun and highs around 59 on Thursday. Lows will drop to 33 that night.
Friday will be mostly sunny with highs at 64, and lows settling at 37.
There will be sun through the weekend, and into next week.
Saturday’s highs will reach 74, Sunday’s will hit 78, and Monday’s will top out at 76. Tuesday’s highs will make it to 75.
