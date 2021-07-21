Truckee weather: Warmer this weekend
Truckee will experience a slight bump in temperatures this weekend before returning to the low 80s, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny with highs around 82. Winds will be 5 to 15 mph today and tonight. Lows will land at 48.
Skies will remain sunny through Sunday.
Thursday’s highs will hit 83, and Friday’s will climb to 86. Lows will settle in the upper 40s to low 50s both nights.
Saturday and Sunday’s highs will reach 88. Lows will bottom out in the lower 50s both nights.
Monday will be mostly sunny with highs around 84. There’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday, when highs will hit 81.
