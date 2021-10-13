Truckee weather: Warmer weekend ahead

Temperatures are forecast to climb into the 60s for the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be sunny for the next several days.

Today’s high will reach 50. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph today and tonight. Lows will drop to 21.

Thursday’s highs will climb to 54, and Friday’s will reach 64. Lows will land in the mid-20s both nights.

Expect Saturday’s highs to reach 68, and Sunday’s to hit 61. There’s a chance of rain and snow showers after 11 p.m. Sunday. Snow levels will drop to 6,400 feet after midnight.

Monday’s high will top out at 60, and Tuesday’s will reach 61.