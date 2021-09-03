Truckee weather: Warmer weekend, but no end to haze

The Red Flag Warnings are gone, though highs are expected to stay in the 80s for several days, the National Weather Service said.

Haze will remain in the area for the next week.

Today’s high will hit 78. Lows will drop to 43.

Expect highs of 81 on Saturday, 84 on Sunday, and 85 on Labor Day. Lows will land in the mid- to upper 40s all three nights.

Tuesday’s high will reach 83, Wednesday’s will make it to 79, and Thursday’s will top out at 76.