 Truckee weather: Warmer weekend, no end to haze | SierraSun.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Truckee weather: Warmer weekend, no end to haze

News News |

The Sun staff

Temperatures will get warmer for the weekend, though they’ll drop into the 70s by next week, the National Weather Service said.

Haze remains in the forecast into next week.

Today’s highs will hit 80. Lows will drop to 44 tonight.

Friday’s high will reach 84, with lows dipping to 47 that night.

Highs will reach 86 on Saturday, and 84 on Sunday. Lows will land at 49 both nights.

Highs will climb to 82 on Monday, 79 on Tuesday, and 75 on Wednesday.

Tahoe City is in there somewhere.
Submitted by Tim Mayhew

 

Support Local Journalism

 

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more