Truckee weather: Warmer weekend, no end to haze
Temperatures will get warmer for the weekend, though they’ll drop into the 70s by next week, the National Weather Service said.
Haze remains in the forecast into next week.
Today’s highs will hit 80. Lows will drop to 44 tonight.
Friday’s high will reach 84, with lows dipping to 47 that night.
Highs will reach 86 on Saturday, and 84 on Sunday. Lows will land at 49 both nights.
Highs will climb to 82 on Monday, 79 on Tuesday, and 75 on Wednesday.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Tahoe Fund makes first Tahoe Trails Endowment grant for regional trail work
The Tahoe Fund awarded the first grant from the new Tahoe Trails Endowment to support a four person trail crew from the Tahoe Area Mountain Bike Association (TAMBA) this fall. The $11,700 grant will fund…