Truckee weather: Warmer weekend, no end to haze

Temperatures will get warmer for the weekend, though they’ll drop into the 70s by next week, the National Weather Service said.

Haze remains in the forecast into next week.

Today’s highs will hit 80. Lows will drop to 44 tonight.

Friday’s high will reach 84, with lows dipping to 47 that night.

Highs will reach 86 on Saturday, and 84 on Sunday. Lows will land at 49 both nights.

Highs will climb to 82 on Monday, 79 on Tuesday, and 75 on Wednesday.