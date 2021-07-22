Truckee weather: Warmer weekend, showers then possible

Forecasters now predict a chance of thunderstorms will roll into Truckee Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny with highs around 82. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph this morning and after midnight. Lows will drop to 49.

Skies will remain sunny through Saturday, then turn mostly sunny.

Friday’s high will reach 85, with lows dipping to 53 that night.

Saturday’s highs will climb to 89, and Sunday’s will reach 90. Lows will settle in the mid-50s both nights.





Monday’s high will top out at 87, while Tuesday and Wednesday’s highs will hit 82.

There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms starting Tuesday.