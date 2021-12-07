Truckee weather: Winter storm watch starts Wednesday night
A winter storm watch will start Wednesday night and last through Thursday, the National Weather Service said.
There will be fog before 10 a.m. today. Highs will reach 45, with lows dropping to 25 tonight.
Rain and snow chances start after 4 p.m. Wednesday, though little to no accumulation is expected. Highs will climb to 43. One to three inches of snow could fall Wednesday night, when lows will dip to 24.
Another one to two inches of snow could fall before 10 a.m. Thursday. Highs will hit 33. Lows will settle at 10 that night.
The sun will return for Friday, when highs will top out at 33. Lows will land at 14.
Saturday’s highs will get to 38, and Sunday’s will reach 37. There’s a slight chance of snow after 10 p.m. Saturday, and a chance of snow Sunday and Sunday night. Snow is expected Monday, when highs will only reach 35.
