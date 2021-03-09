Truckee weather: Winter weather advisory starts today

Truckee has a winter weather advisory that starts at 4 p.m. today and lasts until 7 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

There’s a 50% chance of snow showers after 10 a.m. today, though under an inch of accumulation is expected. Highs will reach 34.

Lows will dip to 18 tonight. Around 2 to 4 inches of snow is forecast.

Another 1 to 2 inches of snow is expected Wednesday, when highs will reach 31. There’s an 80% chance of precipitation.

Snow chances drop to 30% that night, when lows will drop to 13. Under a half inch of new snow is possible.

Around another half inch of snow is expected Thursday. Highs will climb to 35, with lows dipping to 16 that night.

Friday will bring sunny skies and highs around 40. Lows will drop to 15 that night.

Expect sunny or partly sunny skies through the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will see highs of 47 and 45, respectively. Lows will dip to the low 20s both nights.