Truckee weather: Winter Weather Advisory, Storm Watch this week

A Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Watch become effective later this week, the National Weather Service said.

Highs will hit 40 today, with lows dropping to 19.

Tuesday’s highs will also get to 40, with 5 to 10 mph winds that morning. The Winter Weather Advisory starts that night. One to 3 inches of snow is forecast.

The Winter Weather Advisory lasts through Wednesday, with the Winter Storm Watch starting that night.

Snow is expected before 10 a.m. Wednesday, with rain and snow between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., and snow afterward. One to 2 inches of snow is expected that day, with another 2 to 4 inches that night. Highs will reach 38, with lows landing at 26.

Five to 9 inches of new snow could fall Thursday. Highs will hit 35, and lows will settle at 18.

Snow is also forecast for Friday through Sunday.

Friday’s high will hit 29, Christmas Day’s will reach 30, and Sunday’s will make it to 26.