Truckee weather: Winter weather advisory today

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 2 to 10 p.m. today, the National Weather Service said.

Snow showers are expected after 10 a.m. today, with heavy snow at times. One to 2 inches of accumulation is possible. Highs will reach 39.

Another 1 to 2 inches is possible tonight, when lows will dip to 22.

Under a half inch of snow could fall Friday, mainly after 11 a.m. Highs will climb to 45, with lows settling around 25 that night. Little to no accumulation is expected Friday night and beyond.

There’s a slight chance of snow before 11 a.m. Saturday, then scattered showers. Highs will top out at 49, and lows will drop to 29 that night.

Sunday will bring a slight chance of rain and snow showers before 8 a.m. Highs will reach 56, and lows will land at 32.

The sun returns Monday, when highs will reach 66. Tuesday’s highs will hit 65, and Wednesday’s will top out at 69.