Truckee weather: Worst of weather gone by Tuesday
More snow is expected today, though it appears the worst of the storm will have moved on by Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.
Another 3 to 7 inches is forecast for mostly before 1 p.m. today. Highs will reach 24, with lows landing around 7 tonight.
There’s a 20% chance of snow before 4 p.m. Tuesday. Highs will reach 24, with lows dropping to 14 that night. Under a half-inch of new snow could fall that evening.
Another inch of snow is possible before 4 p.m. Wednesday. Highs will hit 28. Lows will bottom out around 13.
It’ll be mostly sunny on Thursday, with highs around 31. Lows will dip to 16 that night.
Friday and New Year’s Day’s highs will reach 31, and Sunday’s will get to 35.
