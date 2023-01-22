Truckee web design company Mangrove acquires Canadian business

Mangrove, a web design and development studio based in Truckee and Oakland announced that it is acquiring Manoverboard, a fellow purpose-driven creative agency based in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Mangrove, a web design and development studio based in Truckee and Oakland announced Friday that it is acquiring Manoverboard, a fellow purpose-driven creative agency based in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

The merger of two well-regarded Certified B Corporations into one powerful agency signals the growing strength of the purpose-driven business community.

As of December 2022, the global community of Certified B Corporations numbers more than 6,200 – a 44% increase over 2021. The 2021 annual report of B Lab Global states, “It’s not just more B Corps, but bigger B Corps: 30 public companies are now certified, 15 of which had their IPOs in the last year.”

Manoverboard’s founder and principal Andrew Boardman said, “There is something extraordinary about two B Corps merging paths and creating something new. We hope to provide leadership and guidance to other B Corps regarding the possibilities that mergers and acquisitions can offer.”

Of more direct relevance to Mangrove’s clients, the merger of the two agencies under the Mangrove brand will enhance Mangrove’s digital design and development services. The agency anticipates extending its award-winning digital design and website services to a larger, more global client base.

Mangrove CEO Maiya Holliday said, “Our two companies have supported each other’s work over the past three years, demonstrating a profound alignment of our values and complementary skill sets. Joining forces formally will enhance our creative collaboration and collective impact.”

The merger was official on Jan. 16.

Mangrove’s globally distributed staff of 18 and Manoverboard’s six-person crew in Canada will become one robust, cross-functional design and development team. Mangrove’s leadership team of Maiya Holliday, Megan Yarnall, and Marie Koesnodihardjo will be joined by Boardman. The former Manoverboard team will continue to operate from Winnipeg.