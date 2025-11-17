Truckee welcomes its first non-toxic nail salon

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Martis Valley Massage & Spa has announced a major expansion featuring North Tahoe’s first organic, non-toxic nail salon — a move that reflects a growing shift toward safer, more health-conscious beauty services.

“There’s a big shift happening in nails,” said Annie Garden, Co-owner of Martis Valley Massage. “People have made it clear they’re not interested in chemicals on their nails anymore.”

The move comes amid increasing global awareness about the potential risks of chemicals found in many traditional nail products. Acrylics and gel polishes often contain compounds such as formaldehyde, toluene, dibutyl phthalate, formaldehyde resin, and camphor — ingredients that have been linked to health concerns ranging from allergic reactions to long-term toxicity.

Martis Valley Massage & Spa’s brand new expansion will also includes an immersive hot tub experience, a full-spectrum infrared sauna, a cold plunge, locker rooms, and an additional treatment room. Petra Molina / Sierra Sun

According to Harvard Medical School, formaldehyde — a preservative and nail hardener — has been recognized by the National Cancer Institute as a potential carcinogen and is one of the most common triggers of allergic contact dermatitis. Its related compounds, including formaldehyde resin, toluene, and dibutyl phthalate, can also cause skin irritation, while camphor, though naturally derived, can be toxic if ingested.

“People kept asking us if we did nails — so many assumed we did,” said Garden. “So, we chose to approach it differently. As a wellness center, we decided to offer a nail service that’s non-toxic, cruelty-free, and as organic as possible.”

On Sept. 1, the European Union banned a key ingredient found in many gel polishes — trimethylbenzoyl diphenylphosphine oxide (TPO) — prohibiting its manufacture, sale, or commercial use after it was classified as “carcinogenic, mutagenic, or toxic to reproduction.” European salons were required to dispose of products containing TPO and move to safer alternatives.

In contrast, the United States has yet to regulate or restrict the use of TPO, leaving it a common ingredient in many nail products still on the market.

By eliminating these and other harmful substances, Martis Valley Massage & Spa hopes to create a safer environment for both clients and staff — an aspect the owners say is often overlooked in traditional nail salons.

Opened in 2021, Martis Valley Massage has built a reputation as a wellness-focused retreat offering massage therapy and holistic treatments. Their brand new expansion will also includes an immersive hot tub experience, a full-spectrum infrared sauna, a cold plunge, locker rooms, and an additional treatment room — transforming the spa into a full-service wellness destination designed to promote balance, recovery, and mindful self-care.