Truckee Winter Carnival 2025 returns February 28 – March 2

Truckee is a unique place where unpredictability in the weather is the norm. We either have too much snow or not enough. This was true in 1895 for the first Truckee Winter Carnival. The first Truckee Carnival was created out of necessity when the economy in Truckee had plummeted and there was high unemployment.

Prior to the railroad, Truckee was isolated in the winter. The Transcontinental Railroad made it easier for people to visit the town during the snow months. Charles F. McGlashan, a prominent citizen of Truckee, wanted people to get off the train and visit Truckee. C.F. McGlashan built a lighted ‘icicle’ on the Truckee ridge where the Rocking Stone Tower is today and an ice palace on Donner Pass Road to draw people to get off the train. Train runs brought people from San Francisco to Truckee but in 1896 the train runs and the winter carnival were halted due to 24 hours of non-stop rain. Train excursions were postponed a week due to soft, slushy snow and the ice rink being damaged. The south wall of the Ice Palace was also damaged though, many thought, all it needed was a good water respray. The winter carnival continued as the temperatures dropped.

Post 1895, follow-on winter carnivals had a plethora of activities including a steam donkey toboggan lift (1910) and toboggan runs, ski jumps, airplane flyby’s, ice skating, sail skiing, ski lessons, sleigh rides to Donner Lake and much more.

Sled Dog Derby Provided / Truckee-Donner Historical Society

2025 Winter Carnival

Many of this year’s Truckee Winter Carnival activities can go on whether (no pun intended) or not we have snow. Keeping to C.F. McGlashan’s vision, the 2025 Winter Carnival will be fun for everyone and not necessarily for profit. Any donation proceeds will benefit the Museum of Truckee History.

This year’s winter carnival has a full line up of free family fun which runs from Friday, February 28 through Sunday, March 2. The following is an overview of the weekend activities:

Friday, February 28:

– Old Timer Themed group photo.

– Charlie Chaplin’s “Gold Rush” silent motion picture and accompanying music with the Mountain Belles and Dr. Heidi Kuzma. Like so many other silent movie films who needed snow, much of the “Gold Rush” movie was filmed here in the Truckee area.

Old Timer Photo 2024 Provided / Truckee-Donner Recreation & Park District

Saturday, March 1:

– Rail Jam Competition at the Truckee Regional Park amphitheater (sponsored by Woodward and Rocker Memorial Skatepark). The Rail Jam is an exciting community event put on by the organizers and volunteers prominent in the ski and snowboard community where freestyle skiing or snowboarding competitions occur and athletes perform tricks on rails, boxes, and tubes.

– Historic presentations and walking tour on Truckee’s Winter Carnival history and the Railroad’s input to its success. Bill McGlashan, great-grandson of C.F. McGlashan, will open the speaker series with his thoughts on the origins of the Truckee winter carnival.

– Hot Doggin’ After Party at the Community Arts Center (5:30 – 10 pm). Live music will rock the night where you can enter a Hot Doggin’ contest, purchase additional hot dogs, enjoy the best Alibi Ale beer, and wine and sodas. The headline band is Dark Horse which celebrates timeless

rock and blues classics. Remember that the theme is Hot Doggin’ so wearing 1980’s attire (or whatever you think is old) is encouraged.

Sunday (Truckee Rodeo Fairground), March 2:

– Snow sculptures and an ice carving demonstration.

– Sled dog demonstrations.

– Skijoring (yes, skiing behind horses).

– Snowboarding tricks with Olympian Andy Finch.

(Note: Some outdoor events are subject to change due to weather conditions.)

Provided / Truckee-Donner Recreation & Park District

Why a Winter Carnival

The Museum of Truckee History and the Truckee-Donner Recreation and Park District are thrilled to offer this fun weekend to our town. Truckee was a real rough and tumble western town with a wild history and sharing crazy sporting events seems to fit.

Enjoy the beauty of the Sierra and keep its history alive. For more information, a complete schedule of events and activities, and any last-minute changes, please visit tdrpd.org/carnival . For specific questions please contact Info@MuseumofTruckeeHistory.org .

We hope to see you there!

About the author:

Judy DePuy is a member of the Truckee-Donner Historical Society and a board member of the Museum of Truckee History. She resides in Truckee with her husband, Dave, and their Belgian Sheepdog, Morticia.