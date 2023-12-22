Truckee Wolverines dominate 3A titles

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Wolverines have seen incredible success over the past two seasons, and their hard work has been duly rewarded with 3A titles. The recognition of the players adds the perfect finishing touch to a remarkable season.

Maxx Ellermeyer has now held defensive player of the year award in the State of Nevada two years in a row. Provided / Eniko Kuch

The pinnacle for the team comes in the form of the first-team all-state accolades, and the ALL-State awardees also secured first-team ALL-League recognition. Maxx Ellermeyer clinched the defensive player of the year award in the State of Nevada two years in a row, while Jace Estabrook earned the offensive player of the year title, and Joe Birnabum was recognized as the most valuable player in the State.

Meanwhile, Josh Ivens secured the coach of the year award.

“The title is for all the coaches and staff, not just me,” Ivens said.

The first-team offense selections included wide receiver Luke Trotter and offensive lineman Israel Estrada. On the defensive front, the first-team selections include Luke Lauter on the defensive line, Tanner Kuch as a linebacker, and Myles Kelly-Caruthers as a defensive back.

The ALL-League Second Team Defense selections include Fabien Cerda on the defensive line, Ryder Crezee as a linebacker, and Calvin Curtis as a defensive back. On the offensive front, the Second Team includes Miles Kelly-Caruthers (running back), Damien Herrera (offensive line), and Michael Tanner as the kicker.

In the ALL-League Honorable Mention category for defense, notable mentions go to Riley Boyd, Derek Schroeder, and Rylan Lopez on the defensive line, Paul Ronzone as linebacker, and Kellen Gallagher as defensive back. On the offensive side, Alfonso Ayala (tight end), Miles Macosko and Aidan Osti (offensive line) earn well-deserved ALL-League Honorable Mentions.