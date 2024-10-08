Truckee Wolverines girls golf team off to strong start in 2024 fall season

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Wolverines girls golf team is making waves in the 2024 fall season, currently sitting at the top of the 3A Northern Division standings with just two tournaments remaining. The team, led by senior Alina Gillespie and freshman Allison Mortimeyer, has shown exceptional skill on the course.

“Golf is an individual sport, so it is on us to prepare mentally and physically for tournaments. Having a routine and being in the moment are key factors to performing well on the course,” Gillespie said.

Alina Gillespie gets ready to putt. Provided / Marc Smith

The Wolverines kicked off the season with a victory on Sept. 3 at The Lakes at Desert Ranch in Fernley, Nevada, posting a team score of 375. Mortimeyer earned the individual medalist title with a score of 75, while Gillespie followed closely in third with an 83. Rounding out the team’s score were Gabriella Robinette with a 105, Maddie Harper with a 112, and Kate Ditchoff with a 124.

The following day at Winnemucca Golf Course proved more challenging, as the Wolverines took second place with a score of 396. Although subsequent tournaments in East Nevada were affected by weather, the team secured another victory in Spring Creek on Sept. 16, despite a rainout at the Elko tournament the next day.

As the second half of the season kicked off, the Wolverines continued their winning streak with a stellar performance in Dayton. Gillespie shot a 2-under par 34 on the front nine, finishing with a score of 76. Mortimeyer maintained her league-leading average with a 75, while Maya Fernandes achieved a career-best 98. Robinette contributed with a 110, and Harper and Ditchoff recorded scores of 118 and 134, respectively.

Allison Mortimeyer showing off her short game. Provided / Marc Smith

Head coach Marc Smith, now in his fifth season with the Truckee girls golf team and coaching the boys team since 2016, praised the camaraderie among the players. “This group of girls has really come together and are pushing each other to get better. It will be exciting to see how they finish out the season,” Smith said.

The growing interest in golf among local youth is significantly influenced by the Truckee Tahoe Junior Golf Tour, a summer series designed to familiarize young players with tournament play (www.TTJGT.com).

The Truckee girls varsity golf team features 12 talented members this year, including Abby Tornga, Jaden Bluestein, Ayla Bair, Talia Meng, Greta Stein, and Bettina Routhier.

With four victories in five tournaments, Truckee Girls Golf is well-positioned to clinch the 3A Northern League title, and they are gearing up for the school’s first-ever girls golf team state championship on Oct. 15-16 at Dayton Valley Golf Course.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.