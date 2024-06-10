Truckee women bring big acts to Truckee Music Fest

TRUCKEE, Calf. – Fresh off their performance at Coachella, Sublime is set to make their fifth stop here in Truckee. Believe it or not—small-town Truckee is about to host one of the most iconic bands in music.

This summer, the Truckee Music Fest is set to make its debut on Aug. 9-10, offering an intimate and family-friendly concert experience for the local community. Spearheaded by Jaime Legare and Stacey Larson of Soaring Seven LLC, with the help of the Town and Truckee Donner Recreation and Park District, the festival aims to support local artists and provide affordable entertainment without the hefty price tag associated with big-ticket vendors.

Stacey Larson (left) and Jaime Legare (right). Provided / Jaime Llegare

“The Truckee Music Fest really is about locals,” Larson said. Locals even receive a significant discount on tickets.

The idea for the Truckee Music Fest was born last summer after Larson returned from Virginia Beach, inspired to bring a similar musical experience to Truckee. “We wanted to have our artists here, events here, and live here. And offer local pricing,” Larson said.

Larson, who moved to Truckee five years ago and has a background in business and supporting Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies, saw this as an opportunity to enrich the community and bridge local and tourism interests.

One of the highlights of the festival is the performance by Sublime, marking their “summer of Sublime” coming out party. This will be a rare chance to see the band in an intimate setting, featuring original members and Jacob Nowell, the son of the late Bradley Nowell. “Jacob is finishing what his dad started, taking incomplete music and releasing it. This is Sublime the band,” Larson said.

The Truckee Music Fest is intentionally designed to be different from the typical music festival. “We are trying to create something that is more experiential,” Larson said. “We purposely made it intimate and small.”

By avoiding large ticketing platforms like Ticketmaster, the festival keeps costs lower for concert-goers. “We are doing this more organically so it doesn’t cost 50% more to see your favorite artist in your local town,” Larson said.

Unlike many high-profile music festivals, this event is planned by community members, Legare and Larson who have a vested interest in its success. “We care about how this gets executed and about it being for our community,’ Larson continues. “We are invested in the outcome.

Check out the Truckee Music Fest website and purchase tickets at https://truckeemusicfest.ticketspice.com/tickets-2024