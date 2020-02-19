Truckee wrestlers earn academic state championship

Truckee senior Kevin Castellanos and Coach Jim Bennett pose with the program's academic state championship trophy.

Courtesy photo

The Truckee wrestling program was named Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 3A Academic State Champions at last weekend’s state championship tournament.

The Wolverines worked to post a combined 3.44 GPA in the classroom.

Truckee’s lone senior wrestler, Kevin Castellanos, wrestled at the state tournament in Mesquite, marking the first time since 2013 a wrestler from the program has qualified for state.

Castellanos lost to the No. 1 seed from the Southern League to open the tournament, and then was topped in the consolation quarterfinals. Castellanos led Truckee this season with a 27-11 record.