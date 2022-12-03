Truckee wrestlers hit mat for season opener

TRUCKEE, Calif. — After having just four wrestlers on its roster last season, Truckee is returning to the mat this year with a squad of 17 wrestlers looking to take the first steps toward bringing the program back to prominence.

“In the late 90s and early 2000s is when Truckee had their success most recently,” said Head Coach Derek Entz. “Long term that’s what I want to get back to. This year, I really want to focus on growth. We’re a really inexperienced and young team.”

Entz is coming into his second season as the head coach of the program and will have a team led by a couple seniors and returning wrestlers from a year ago. The outbreak of COVID-19 put the sport on the backburner, according to Entz, but with much of this year’s team being comprised of freshmen, the second-year coach is optimistic for the future of Truckee wrestling.

“We’ve got a really good cohort that can move forward and have success in their later years here at Truckee,” said Entz. “Our attitude is we get 1% better every day, and how we do that is by going the extra mile. We have that plus-one attitude where you can always get one more rep in.”

Going into the team’s first meet of the season, Entz highlighted the work of senior Victor Salas.

“He’s raw but he has potential to be successful,” said Entz of the heavyweight.

Senior Katia Islas is the only girl on the team, and one of the few wrestlers returning to the program from a year ago.

“It’s going to be awesome this year taking her down to the newly, quasi-sanctioned state championship,” said Entz. “She’s definitely matured in technique and strength from last year to this year and that’s going to help a lot.”

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association has approved of an end of season wrestling tournament for girls.

“From what I’ve seen, participation is much higher than last year, and that’s not Nevada specific,” said Entz of girls’ wrestling. “That’s nationwide, which is awesome to see, because it’s the fastest growing sport, and there’s a lot of potential college scholarship opportunities for girls’ wrestling.”

The team will also have experienced wrestlers from the Truckee Wrestling youth team in sophomore Lucas Scapini and freshman Jack Ridgel.

“They are excellent training partners and have a bright future ahead this year and the next few,” said Entz.

Truckee will open the season with a meet on Saturday at Fallon.

“We’re really driving to make these kids successful athletes, but more importantly, successful people,” concluded Entz. “The lessons wrestling teaches you are invaluable and that’s what I want to get across to these kids.”