Truckee wrestlers impress at state championships

The Truckee wrestling team came away with 12 medals at the USA Nevada State Championships.

Courtesy photo

The Truckee Youth Wrestling Club wrapped up the 2021-22 season last weekend at the USA Nevada State Championships at Spanish Springs High School.

The youngsters grappled their way to 12 top-six medals in folkstyle, freestyle, and Greco-Roman disciplines against some of the top youth wrestlers in Nevada.

“Given that our club had less than half of the practice and competition time than most of the other teams in Nevada, I think that our wrestlers far exceeded expectations at the state tournaments,” said coach Aaron Svitana.

In years past, the team had wrestlers coming into state with upward of 50 matches under their belts. At most, Truckee had one wrestler with about 10-12 matches wrestled before competing at the championships, held Saturday and Sunday.

Sammy Svitana led the club during the weekend, capturing silver medals in the 12U division in freestyle and Greco-Roman. Sammy Svitana also took third in folkstyle. Evan Mozrok took silver in Greco-Roman in the 8U division and also claimed fifth in folkstyle. The team also had Tanner Welsh claim second in folkstyle and third in freestyle in the 10U division. Jacob Svitana was runner-up finish in folkstyle in his weight class of the 10U division.

Quinn Dorst took third for Truckee in Greco-Roman and fourth in freestyle in the 12U division. Abe Fichter also took fourth in his weight class of the 12U division in freestyle. Bodi McThorn finished fifth in folkstyle the 12U division. The team also had Israel Tenorio competing at the state tournament.

“The fact that our kids performed well despite going against wrestlers with three to four times the number of matches on the season speaks volumes,” added Aaron Svitana. “Kids like Bodi, Tanner, or Sammy — they all had a very realistic shot at winning a championship or being in the finals if a thing or two had fallen their way. They know how close they were, and you can see that they’re ready for next season to try and put the pieces together.”

Aaron Svitana called the three-style tournament a “physical and emotional grind” that included upward of 11 matches in two days for the young team.

“But that’s what makes wrestling so special — it builds confidence and character that these kids take with them to apply to school, home, and especially other sports,” said Svitana. “I can speak for the entire Truckee wrestling community — we’re all extremely proud of what all the kids on the team did this season. We all hope that the challenges of the last two years are behind us and we’re looking forward to 2022-23 and growing the Truckee wrestling community.”

For more information about the Truckee Youth Wrestling Club, visit http://www.truckeewrestling.com/youth .

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com