Truckee youth wrestlers earn titles to close season

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The Truckee Wrestling Club wrapped up its season the last two weekends with wrestlers competing in the Sierra Wrestling Association Championships in Fallon and the USA Nevada Wrestling State Championships in Las Vegas.

The team sent eight wrestlers to compete at the Sierra Wrestling Association Championships on March 4-5, and finished the weekend with a trio of wrestlers taking top-three placements.

Jahquin Mozrok ended his season in dominant fashion, with two falls to earn a first place finish in the 12U 135-pound division. Jacob Svitana earned second place in the 10U 49-pound division. Sammy Svitana placed third in the 12U 70-pound Greco Roman Division and second in the 12U 7- pound Freestyle division. He capped the weekend by rallying for a first place finish in the 12U 67-pound Folkstyle Division.

Other wrestlers that competed for Truckee wrestling Club included, Israel “Izzy” Tenorio, Juliana Tenorio, Tanner Welsh, Ryland Anderson and Evan Mozrok.

Izzy Tenorio, Sammy Svitana and Jacob Svitana then traveled to Clark High School in Las Vegas for the USA Nevada State Championships. Jacob Svitana earned a third place medal in the 10U 49-pound folkstyle division. Sammy Svitana worked his way through the first two rounds of the 12U 67-pound folkstyle division on Saturday with wins by decision and technical fall before facing Ryker Rollans of Gold Rush Wrestling in the championship bout. Svitana lost a back-and-forth match 9-4 and had to settle for second place. He rebounded on Sunday in the 12U 67-pound Freestyle division with a fall in the opening round before having a rematch with Rollans in the championship bout where the competitors again battled back-and-forth in a high-scoring match that Svitana eventually won 10-8 to earn his first career state title. Svitana followed that up in the afternoon Greco Roman session with two tech falls to earn another state title to finish his season with a 25-6 record with 13 falls.

“We made some really significant strides this season with the Truckee Wrestling community as this year saw our highest participation rate since the club was started in 2015-2016 including the most girls participating ever,” said Aaron Svitana. “Our coaches, including Darin and Tyler Sheridan, Nick Bisagno and Eljay Pena were really impressed with the enthusiasm and excitement that was generated in the community with so many new families being introduced to the benefits of our sport and club.

Truckee and North Tahoe families can look forward to new opportunities in Truckee Wrestling Club over the next several months as the program gears up for the 2023-24 season starting this November.

“We expect even bigger things in the coming years and are especially excited to see more of the Truckee Wrestling Club wrestlers moving on to Coach Derek Entz’s middle school and high school programs,” said Svitana.