Truckee urges EPA to uphold Greenhouse Gas Standards

The Town of Truckee has submitted formal public comment to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) opposing its proposed reconsideration of the 2009 Endangerment Finding and Greenhouse Gas Vehicle Standards. Truckee’s legislative committee warns that rolling back these standards would severely undermine national progress on greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction and worsen the climate crisis.

“Climate change impacts in Truckee are measurable and well-documented,” said Mayor Jan Zabriskie. “We are already seeing higher average temperatures, reduced snowpack, and more frequent extreme weather events. Weakening greenhouse gas regulations would ignore established science and increase the risks to public health, infrastructure, and the natural environment, on which our local economy depends.”

Climate and Economic Impacts in Truckee

Truckee has already warmed 2°F over the last 80 years, with eight fewer freezing days per year, ten more days above 90°F, and 15% less average snowfall. Without major emissions reductions, projections show:

Declining Snowpack – April snowpack is expected to decline by 84-96%

April snowpack is expected to decline by 84-96% Wildfire and Smoke – 21-72% more area could be burned by wildfire

21-72% more area could be burned by wildfire Loss of Nature – About half of native habitat in the Sierra could become marginal

About half of native habitat in the Sierra could become marginal Rain-on-Snow – Rain-on-snow events could become twice as frequent, causing significant flooding

Rain-on-snow events could become twice as frequent, causing significant flooding Pests and Disease – Pests and disease could spread, affecting people and crops

Pests and disease could spread, affecting people and crops Larger Storms – The amount of precipitation in the largest storms could increase 5-30%

The amount of precipitation in the largest storms could increase 5-30% Severe Heat – Truckee could experience 32-57 more days/year above 90° F

Truckee could experience 32-57 more days/year above 90° F Drought – Drought stress could increase by 44-78%

These climate impacts threaten public health, emergency response capacity, water supply reliability, and Truckee’s recreation-based economy. Outdoor recreation generates $244 million in annual visitor spending and supports roughly 1,600 local jobs. A 2023 Scripps Institution of Oceanography study found that California ski resorts below 10,000 feet, including all Truckee-area resorts, could lose reliable snowpack by 2100.

Truckee’s Local Action

Truckee has taken significant steps to mitigate climate change, including converting its municipal fleet to electric and renewable diesel vehicles, adopting a Climate Action Plan, and procuring most of its electricity from renewable sources.

“Local governments are stepping up,” said Vice Mayor Anna Klovstad. “But without strong federal greenhouse gas regulations, our efforts alone won’t deliver the deep emissions cuts needed to safeguard our community’s future.”

Regional Call to Action

Truckee has shared its public comment with other Sierra Nevada jurisdictions and is encouraging communities, agencies, and residents across the region to submit their own comments before the EPA’s deadline. This is a critical opportunity to protect our mountains, economy, and way of life by showing strong support for science-based greenhouse gas regulations.

Submit your comment to the EPA here: Proposed Rule: Reconsideration of 2009 Endangerment Finding and Greenhouse Gas Vehicle Standards | US EPA

See the letter the Town of Truckee submitted: Town of Truckee Comment on Reconsideration of 2009 Endangerment Finding and Greenhouse Gas Vehicle Standards (PDF)