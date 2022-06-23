Truckee’s 1st all-inclusive, adaptive mountain bike skills loop now open

A young mountain biker enjoys the outdoors.

Provided/Truckee Trails Foundation

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee Trails Foundation on Wednesday announced Truckee’s first, all-inclusive/adaptive, mountain bike skills development trail.

The “Compass Skills Loop” is a one-mile dirt trail, located at the Sawtooth Trailhead, suitable for kids, adults, and adaptive riders at the beginner and intermediate levels. It will introduce mountain bikers to the core skills needed to ride safely, while also helping them gain experience and build overall confidence.

Legendary trail designer Steve Wentz, of Momentum Trail Concepts, was hired to design and build this trail, and Truckee Trails Foundation crew members assisted with the project.

“We are thrilled with the results,” said Allison Pedley, Truckee Trails Foundation executive director in a news release. “Our goal was a place where people new to mountain biking can build self-assurance while also learning where the joy of mountain biking comes from. We think Steve achieved that vision quite well. This is the latest addition to the blossoming Sawtooth trail network.”

Roy Tuscany, executive director of the High Fives Foundation and a consultant on the project, agreed.

“The flow, the style, the artistic distractions are amazing, while keeping an adaptive, inclusive, family-friendly character,” Tuscany said. “I am so excited for this trail.”

Several other trails nearby, also constructed by the Truckee Trails Foundation, include the Ridgeline Nature Loop (a flat, gravel walking trail that is stroller, wheelchair, and family-friendly) Gentle Jeffrey, Timber Cruise, Big Chief, and the Wood Splitter jump trail.

“We are thrilled to offer trails for everybody — every skill level, and every outdoor enthusiast,” Pedley said.

Funding for the new trail was made possible by Visit Truckee-Tahoe’s “Sustainable Truckee” initiative, Placer County’s transient occupancy tax funds, as well as contributions from private Foundation donors who believe in the mission for a world-class system of regional trails and bikeways.

A ribbon cutting ceremony to open the trail will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, June 27, at the Sawtooth Trailhead (short drive down the FS-06 road off of Thelin Drive). Refreshments and grab bags for kids will be available.

Truckee Trails Foundation is celebrating its 20th year of building, maintaining, and advocating for a world-class network of trails and bikeways for health, sustainability, and prosperity.

For more information, visit truckeetrails.org .