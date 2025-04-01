Truckee’s Annual Little League Parade returns April 5

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Truckee’s annual Little League Opening Day Parade will take place on Saturday, April 5, at 8 a.m.

On Saturday morning, trucks carrying Little League Baseball and Softball teams will be escorted through town by the Truckee Police Department, CHP, and the Truckee Fire Protection District. A Care Flight flyover is also planned to mark the occasion. The Grand Marshal this year is the Tahoe Forest Hospital.

“We are back and ready to play ball,” said League President Bree Waters. “Teams will decorate trucks and flatbeds with their team colors, names, and sponsor banners. This parade is such a special tradition that brings our community together to celebrate the start of another great season. And although we’ve had a late winter, we are Truckee baseball! The snow is melting fast, the fields are getting ready, and we’ll be outside playing in no time. We can’t wait to see the kids back on the diamond, hearing the crack of the bat and the cheers from the stands.”

A long-standing Truckee tradition dating back to the 1950s, the parade begins at 8 a.m. at the west side of Truckee High School. It will travel down Donner Pass Road, turn around at Truckee Physical Therapy, and return to the high school.

Last season was the first year Truckee Little League offered Girls Softball—and it was a huge success! This season, 75 girls have signed up for softball for seven teams, along with 340 baseball players for 26 teams. The league welcomes boys and girls ages 4 through 13, with older divisions playing an inter-league schedule against teams from North Tahoe, Incline, and Reno.