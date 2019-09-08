Truckee’s Ava Seelenfreund makes ESPNW Top 10

Truckee alumna Ava Seelenfreund landed at No. 9 on ESPNW’s Top 10 last week for a goal she scored during Brown University’s women’s soccer game against the University of Massachusetts Lowell.

Seelenfreund’s initial shot was blocked into the air by a defender, but the former Truckee star timed the ball as it came down and sent a shot toward goal that went off the hand of the diving keeper and into the net.

During her time at Truckee, Seelenfreund led the Wolverines to a trio of state titles. She finished her high school career with 127 goals, which is fifth all time for the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association.

The Bears will face No. 13 Texas A&M University on the road today at 4 p.m.