Truckee’s Egan wins at Meet of Champions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Truckee senior Julia Egan hurdled her way to a Sacramento Meet of Champions first-place finish last weekend, outpacing several of region’s top runners to capture the win ahead next month’s Class 3A state championships.

Egan finished the event with a season-best time of 15.35 seconds. She also took sixth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 47.93.

Defending Nevada state champion in hurdles, sophomore Joseph Birnbaum set a personal record in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.05 seconds to take fourth place.

In other track and field racing, Truckee’s other student-athletes traveled to Spanish Springs for the annual Northwest Invitational.

Freshman Jillian Chalstrom posted a personal-best time of 2:34.83 in the 800 meters claim fifth place. The girls’ 4×800 meter relay team of Chalstrom, freshman Ava Cockrum, sophomore Jane Palmer, and freshman Aili Scott finished in fifth place with a time of 10L50.29.

The North Tahoe track team was also in action at the Northwest Invitational, and was led by first-place finishes from a pair of seniors.

Daniel Joslin captured the win in discus with a throw of 131 feet, 8 inches, and teammate Jacob Lutz took first in long jump with a personal-record leap of 20 feet.

On the girls’ side, freshman Britta Johnson set a personal record in the 3,000 meters with a time of 11:59.76.

The 4×800 meter relay team of Johnson, freshman Niki Johnson, sophomore Alexis Hallenberg, and junior Kalena Steves took second with a time of 10:37.55.

The Lakers and Wolverines will next compete at the annual Bob Shaffer Track Classic on Saturday on Truckee High School.