Truckee’s Elder receives national real estate recognition

Alison Elder



TRUCKEE, Calif. — A Truckee real estate sales associate has been named one of America’s most productive according to RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand, a national ranking report produced by RealTrends and Tom Ferry International.

Alison Elder, of Elder Group Tahoe Real Estate, earned recognition as part of the top .5% of real estate professionals, ranking 229th in the nation.

RealTrends America’s Best Real Estate Professionals ranks over 23,500 residential real estate professionals solely based on their excellence in real estate sales during calendar year 2021. The Thousand is a special designation reserved for the top 500 agents and top 500 teams in the nation. All production numbers are independently verified by a third party to ensure accuracy and report integrity. This group of highly successful real estate sales agents represents the top .5% of all real estate practitioners in the United States.

“Congratulations to Alison Elder who made The Thousand,” says Tom Ferry, owner and founder of Tom Ferry International. “I have the pleasure of working with successful real estate professionals day in and day out, and I know all the hard work, late nights, and huge effort that goes into achieving such incredible results,” says Ferry. “There are multiple ways to become successful in real estate. Yet, despite the differences, the real estate professionals on this list have one thing in common—they are simply the best. Congratulations to all recipients of this prestigious recognition.”

The Thousand is ranked in 10 categories: By transactions, individuals by transaction sides, Teams, Small (2-5 licensed members) by Transaction Sides, Teams, Medium (6-10), Teams, Large (11-20), Team, Mega (21-plus); Individuals by volume, Teams, Small (2-5), Teams, Medium (6-10), Teams, Large (11-20), Team, Mega (21-plus).

To qualify for inclusion, an individual agent must have closed at least 50 transaction sides or $20 million in sales volume in 2021. For real estate agent teams, the minimum is 75 transaction sides or $30 million in closed sales volume.

“Those individual agents and teams who make up the 2022 The Thousand represent only about .5% of all Realtors in the country yet account for over 10% of the closed transactions, and more than 16% of all the sales volume closed last year,” said Steve Murray, special advisor to HW Media LLC. “To say that Alison is an exceptional sales professional is an understatement. To attain this level of sales is extraordinary.”

For more information, visit https://www.realtrends.com/The-Thousand .