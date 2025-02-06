Truckee’s Ethan Stendell signs with South Dakota School of Mines and Technology

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Surrounded by family, teammates, and coaches, Truckee High senior Ethan Stendell made his college football dreams official on Wednesday, Feb. 5, signing his letter of intent with the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. The ceremony, held in front of the school’s trophy cases, marked the next chapter in Stendell’s athletic career.

Stendell officially signing on to his future. Provided / Josh Ivens

“I love football, and there is nothing more I want than to play college football,” Stendell said.

A key force behind Truckee’s back-to-back Nevada 3A State Championship football teams in 2022 and 2023, Stendell has established himself as a versatile and dominant player. Over the course of his high school career, he has taken on multiple roles on the field, evolving from a linebacker and offensive tackle on junior varsity—where he was named JV Defensive MVP—to a powerhouse on the varsity squad.

Determined to contribute to another championship run, Stendell committed himself to rigorous training in the offseason, emerging as one of the team’s strongest players by his junior year. He started at offensive tackle, played multiple offensive line positions, and split time at middle linebacker. As a senior, coaches saw his explosiveness and strength as an asset at defensive end, a position they believed would give Truckee the best shot at securing a third consecutive state title.

Beyond the football field, Stendell is a multi-sport athlete, having played two seasons of basketball and participated in track. He also works part-time as a lifeguard at the local pool.

In the classroom, Stendell maintains a 3.91 GPA while taking AP courses, earning honor roll recognition for all six semesters of high school. His academic achievements have also landed him on the all-state academic team for football.

Throughout his career, Stendell has recorded 81 touchdowns, 52 unassisted tackles, an average of three tackles per game, three forced turnovers, and one receiving yard.

As he prepares to take his talents to the collegiate level, Stendell carries with him a legacy of hard work, determination, and championship success—qualities that will serve him well as he steps onto the field for the Hardrockers in South Dakota.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.