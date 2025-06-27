Truckee’s fight for independence: How a town took control of its future

For over 150 years, the Truckee community thrived in the Sierra Nevada, but it wasn’t until 1993 that it officially took control of its own destiny. The push for incorporation was not just about self-rule—it was about reclaiming local decision-making from a distant county seat in Nevada City.

Kathleen Eagan, Truckee’s first mayor, vividly recalls the years leading up to incorporation, when residents mobilized to ensure their town’s future. Though Truckee officially became a town in March 1993, the groundwork had been laid years earlier. A decisive vote in November 1992 not only approved incorporation but also ensured that Truckee would be designated as a “town” rather than a “city.”

Eagan, who served as mayor for the first 18 months, was part of the original five-member town council that selected its own leadership.

Downtown Truckee in 1985. Provided / Truckee-Donner Historical Society

The fight for incorporation was driven by a desire for self-determination rather than governance from afar. When Truckee first incorporated, civic enthusiasm was at an all-time high. “We had a real honeymoon,” Eagan said. “People were thrilled to finally have a local government in their own backyard. They showed up, they participated, and they truly felt like they had a hand in shaping their town’s destiny.”

The town’s ability to immediately address critical issues—snow removal, road maintenance, and land-use planning—validated the decision to govern itself.

Overcoming Resistance

Despite its eventual success, earlier incorporation efforts had failed due to fear and financial uncertainty. Concerns over how special districts—such as fire and public utilities—would be affected deterred voters. The breakthrough came when a community leader, who spearheaded the effort but declined to run for office, adopted a more collaborative approach with Nevada County. Unlike previous, more adversarial attempts, this time both sides engaged in a joint fiscal analysis, easing concerns over financial sustainability and ensuring that local districts would remain intact.

Downtown Truckee covered in snow in 1986. Provided / Truckee-Donner Historical Society

One of the defining moments leading to incorporation was Nevada County’s approval of a controversial Kmart development near present-day Coburn Crossing. Though the Eastern Nevada County Planning Commission opposed the project, the county’s Board of Supervisors overruled the decision. That moment crystallized for many residents the need for local control.

Eagan recalled how “Planning for Tomorrow in Truckee,” the grassroots group that led the incorporation effort, worked meticulously to address obstacles. One concern was whether the new town would be financially responsible for wildfires beyond its borders. To alleviate that fear, Truckee negotiated an insurance policy with Cal Fire—an additional expense, but one that neutralized opposition.

The Truckee Way

With incorporation came dramatic improvements. Snow removal and road maintenance saw immediate upgrades. But beyond infrastructure, incorporation fostered a unique culture of collaboration—what became known as “The Truckee Way.”

“The Truckee Way,” Eegan said, “is making sure everybody is at the table—not just in name or presence, but with genuine respect for their perspectives.” This philosophy, she said, has long guided the town’s approach to infrastructure improvements and economic development.

Now, more than 30 years later, Eagan sees new challenges shaping Truckee’s identity. The town, once an overlooked outpost to Lake Tahoe, has become a destination in its own right. “Over the last 38 years, that has really changed,” she said. “A lot of it has to do with demand. Lake Tahoe became so crowded that it shut out the locals, and they started leaving. Now Truckee is on the cusp of going in the same direction.”

The rising demand, she warned, presents challenges that may be difficult—if not impossible—to control. “We don’t seem to have the political will to control it, if it even is controllable,” Eagan said, questioning whether Truckee still needs promotion. “We sold Truckee as a great place to be, but is it creating demand we don’t need?”

Looking Back, Looking Forward

Lifelong Truckee local and owner of Cabona’s, Stefanie Olivieri, has witnessed Truckee’s transformation firsthand. Her advocacy for local governance dates back to her high school years when her mother actively pushed for incorporation. “Our government was Nevada County. And everything had to go through them,” she said. “We had to go for hearings there, we had to go to speak to issues there. So that was difficult at times because our government wasn’t close enough to us.”

Truckee’s remoteness from its governing body created logistical and political challenges. “They didn’t experience the snow, they didn’t experience tourism, they didn’t experience the difficulties of this region,” she said. This disconnect fueled the drive for self-rule.

Olivieri played a role in forming the Mountain Area Preservation Foundation (MAP), which successfully fought against unchecked development, including the Kmart project. “The Kmart project was completely incompatible with our community’s vision. We knew we had to stop it. It jolted us into action,” Olivieri said.

Coldstream in 1986. Provided / Truckee-Donner Historical Society

Incorporation was a victory for local governance, though she acknowledges the unintended consequences of rapid growth. “There were a lot of concerns that the community would grow too fast, that it would be a growth inducer. And in many ways, that has come to be true.”

Yet incorporation also led to significant victories, such as the establishment of a historic district to protect Truckee’s character. The move helped safeguard Truckee’s identity amid increasing pressures of development.

“Preserving the historic downtown is, I think, a priority for everyone who lives here because it is the heart and soul of our community,” Olivieri said.

Truckee’s Future

Truckee’s former mayor Ted Owens reminisced about a time before the town’s incorporation in 1993, when locals shaped the town’s events and character without outside influence. “A lot of the things that happened in Truckee were for Truckee and about Truckee,” Owens said, contrasting it with today’s event scene, which he believes caters more to tourists and second-home owners.

Owens painted a vivid picture of Truckee’s past, recalling Fourth of July parades with belly dancers and Bloody Marys served straight out of the window of the T Club. Railroad patrollers staged mock gunfights and playfully “arrested” locals—including elected officials—who had to raise money for bail.

But life in pre-incorporation Truckee also came with its challenges, such as snow removal, which Owens described as “an occurrence, not a service.” Some areas, like upper Tahoe Donner, could go a week without plowing, leaving residents to ski or snowmobile to 7-Eleven for essentials.

Owens emphasized that incorporation gave Truckee a say in its own development. “Who knows what Truckee would look like if it hadn’t incorporated,” he said. “But it certainly wouldn’t look like it does today.”

Former Town Manager and Planning Director Tony Lashbrook echoed those sentiments. Before incorporation, planning decisions were made by officials unfamiliar with Truckee’s needs.

Lashbrook played a key role in shaping Truckee’s post-incorporation development. Before incorporation, many Truckee developments lacked essential infrastructure. At the time, the town had just 160 miles of maintained roads and barely half a mile of sidewalks. Lashbrook cited Tahoe Donner as an example, where 6,000 lots were approved without a stable water source. Glenshire and parts of Sierra Meadows were built on failing septic systems, creating environmental hazards that required retroactive solutions. Today, Truckee boasts extensive infrastructure, trails, and a downtown that remains the heart of the community.

“Without incorporation, I’m not sure we would have seen the same level of investment in roads, trails, and community planning,” Lashbrook said.

Yet challenges remain. Owens and Olivieri both warned against unchecked growth and the loss of local identity. “We have to make sure it’s sustainable,” Olivieri said. “We cannot just keep growing for the sake of growth.”

Despite the pressures of modern development, Eagan remains hopeful that the spirit of “The Truckee Way” endures. “The Truckee Way means everyone has a voice. It can be frustrating, but it’s what makes this town special,” Eagan said.

Thirty years after incorporation, Truckee continues to navigate the balance between progress and preservation. The town’s legacy of self-determination remains its greatest strength—and its greatest challenge.

Editor’s note: This article originally appeared in the Summer 2025 edition of Tahoe Magazine.