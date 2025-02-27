Truckee’s Hahna Norman breaks through with World Cup finals, Rev Tour win

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Hahna Norman, a rising star in U.S. snowboarding, made a statement at the World Cup Aspen Grand Prix, an Olympic qualifier for the U.S. snowboard team. Competing in both Slopestyle and Big Air, the Truckee native and U.S. Rookie Team member reached the finals in both events, finishing eighth in Slopestyle and fifth in Big Air. She extended her stay in Aspen to capitalize on her momentum, ultimately securing a win at the NorAm-level Aspen Rev Tour and earning crucial ranking points.

Norman’s ascent to elite competition has been years in the making. To access longer winters and bigger jumps, she moved to Colorado during high school, training with Snowboard Club Vail. Her performances have drawn increasing attention, with Vail Daily featuring her in several recent articles .

“Making finals in Aspen was definitely a big moment for me because it felt like a lot of the work I had been putting in during the off-season and pre-season was finally paying off,” Norman said. “My biggest goal going into the season was to make two top eights in World Cup, so to check that off in one weekend was a good feeling. I had never made any World Cup finals before, so it was also a cool experience just getting to compete with some of the big dogs.”

After sitting out last season due to an ankle injury, Norman has been steadily climbing the World Snowboard Points List (WSPL), a key ranking system used by competitive snowboarders alongside FIS points. Following her recent performances, she cracked the top 20 in the world, further solidifying her status as a contender. Her latest results at the Slopestyle Calgary World Cup and NorAm Cup earned her an invitation to the Snowboard World Championships in Engadin, Switzerland, set for March 16-30.

Aspen’s Freeski and Snowboard World Cup Grand Prix, held from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6, 2025, marked the first of four designated U.S. Olympic qualifying events ahead of the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics in 2026. U.S. Ski and Snowboard will select its Olympic team based on three criteria: athletes ranked in the world’s top three by the end of the 2024-25 season, the top two finishers with a top-10 result in a designated qualifier, or additional selections based on points and team discretion. Despite her strong start, Norman remains grounded.

“With our hectic competition schedule, it’s important to take care of yourself and keep the headspace right,” she said. “Moving forward, my goal is to just keep my head down and keep working—chipping away at each comp one at a time.”

Norman’s snowboarding journey began at Northstar with Coach Alex Baker before she moved to Colorado for advanced training, joining the Vail Snowboard Team and graduating from Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy. Now taking online classes through Colorado Mountain College, she has returned to Truckee/Tahoe as her home base when not traveling for competitions. During the past two summers, she’s also been spotted behind the counter at Zuri’s Coffee, saving up for training camps in the U.S., Australia, and Europe.

As Norman’s career gains momentum, she continues to prove herself among the sport’s best, with her eyes set on future podiums—and a potential spot on the 2026 Olympic team.

