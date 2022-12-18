Truckee’s Hansford, North Tahoe’s Rantz win alpine opener
- Jackson Rantz North Tahoe 1:04.42
- Luca Peterson Truckee 1:04.64
- Tyler Rantz North Tahoe 1:04.70
- Cole Sanford North Tahoe 1:05.44
- Mac Mercer North Tahoe 1:05.68
- Amber Hansford Truckee 1:03.60
- Samantha Milne North Tahoe 1:04.13
- Autumn Ellingford South Tahoe 1:04.40
- Tyne Beckwith Truckee 1:05.20
- Regan Clute North Tahoe 1:05.48
ALPINE MEADOWS, Calif. — The high school alpine race season got underway Thursday at Alpine Meadows and defending giant slalom state champion Amber Hansford showed she’s still the fastest in the discipline.
The Truckee senior posted the fastest first run of the day and second fastest final run to finish in first place with a combined time of 1 minute, 3.60 seconds. Hansford is also the defending combined state champion.
North Tahoe’s Samantha Milne posted the fastest second run of the day to finish in second place with a time of 1:04.13. South Tahoe’s Autumn Ellingford took third with a combined time of 1:04.40. Truckee’s Tyne Beckwith took fourth place with a combined time of 1:05.20 and North Tahoe’s Regan Clute was fifth with a combined time of 1:05.48.
On the boys’ side, North Tahoe’s Jackson Rantz took first place in the season opener, edging Truckee’s Luca Peterson by 0.22. Rantz had the fastest second run of the day and finished with a combined time of 1:04.42. Peterson posted the fastest first run.
North Tahoe skiers went on to post the next three fastest times to finish with four athletes in the top five. Tyler Rantz was third place with a combined time of 1:04.70, Cole Sanford was fourth with a total time of 1:05.44, and Mac Mercer was fifth with a combined time of 1:05.68.
The next alpine race will be slalom and will take place Wednesday, Jan. 11 at Sierra-at-Tahoe.
